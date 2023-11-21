Pedestrian killed in Asheville vehicle collision

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a vehicle collision that caused a pedestrian fatality in West Asheville early Tuesday morning.

According to the APD, patrol officers responded to the scene of the collision on I-240 West near the interchange of Haywood Road around 4:59 a.m. on November 21. The preliminary investigation indicated an unknown vehicle traveling west on I-240 hit a pedestrian, identified as Ronald William Jenkins. Jenkins succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Asheville Police Department officers are continuing to investigate and have conducted a number of interviews with witnesses to the collision.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact APD at 828-252-1110, or you can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.