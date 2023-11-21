PHOTOS: Upstate children win big in National Gingerbread House Competition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four children from the Upstate took home wins at the annual National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville.

The Omni Grove Park Inn hosted the 31st Annual National Gingerbread House Competition, which featured more than 200 gingerbread creations that were submitted from 22 states and Guatemala.

The 2023 winning entries in the categories of Adult, Teen, Youth, Child, and People’s Choice:

Grand Prize Winner, Adult: Difficult Dessert Devotees, “Christmas at the Tongkonan” – Fuquay Varina, NC

Adult Second Place: Pat Ashley Howard, “Moving Day” – Orlando, FL

Adult Third Place: Bonnie Hardiman, “Home Delivery” – Hagerstown, MD

Teen (ages 13-17)

First Place: Courtland High School German Program, “Vintage Voyage” – Spotsylvania, VA

Teen Second Place: Toccoa Titans, “Grove’s Miracle Tonic” – Blue Ridge, GA

Teen Third Place: Emma Rhinehart, “An Elegant Christmas” – Columbia, TN

Youth (ages 9-12)

First Place: Frost Girls, “Fun in the Tub” – Woodbury, MN

Youth Second Place: Perry Reid, “Holiday Smackdown” – Travelers Rest, SC

Youth Third Place: The Fiddleheads, “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” – Clyde, NC

Child (ages 5-8)

First Place: Grace Webster, “The Night of Magical Memories” – Greenville, SC

Child Second Place: China Grove Cousins, “Ready, Set, SNOOOOWWWW!!!!” – Mooresville, NC

Child Third Place: Paul Frahler, “Bath Santa Takes Off!” – Greenville, SC

People’s Choice: Best in Show Award: Love at Frost Sight, “Rockin’ at the Diner” - Woodbury, MN

The 2023 winners across the six Chef Nicholas Lodge Awards include:

Best Use of Color: Love at Frost Sight, “Rockin’ at the Diner” – Woodbury, MN

Best Use of Sprinkles: Chloe Jennings, “Visions of Sugar Plums” – Purlear, NC

Most Unique Ingredient: with use of Catgut Dental Sutures and Stevia Leaves, Difficult Dessert Devotees, “Christmas at Tongkonan” – Fuquay Varina, NC

Most Innovative Structure: Andrea Watson, “Yo-Ho-Ho-Ho – Simpsonville, SC

Pop Culture Star: Shelby Pechtel, “Groot’s First Christmas” – Troutman, NC

Longest Standing Competitor: Merry Spafford, “A Classical Christmas Carol” – Loudon, TN

