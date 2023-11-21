Sage Automotive Interiors planning Abbeville Co. expansion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sage Automotive Interiors has announced that it is expanding its Sharon Plant in Abbeville County. The $10.45 million investment will create 95 new jobs.

“Our decision to expand and invest in our Sharon Plant underscores our unwavering dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the automotive industry,” said Chris Heard, President and CEO of Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc., via statement. “This project not only solidifies our commitment to innovation but also demonstrates our confidence in the future of automotive manufacturing in South Carolina.”

Sage is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, with offices and manufacturing locations throughout North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. In the U.S., manufacturing operations are in South Carolina and Georgia.

“Sage Automotive has been an important part of the Abbeville County industrial landscape for over 14 years,” reads a statement from Abbeville County Council Chairman Billy Norris. “Abbeville County is proud that Sage has chosen to continue investing in our community through this expansion and look forward to seeing their operations grow. Sage has once again proven that rural communities in South Carolina are thriving as a great place to work, play and live.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Abbeville County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

Operations are expected to be online in 2025.

