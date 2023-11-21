SC town hit with second earthquake this week

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a second earthquake has been reported in the Jenkinsville, South Carolina this week.

According to the USGS, the 1.6 magnitude quake hit at 5:56 a.m. on Tuesday. It had a depth of 5 kilometers and was 2.7 miles northeast of Jenkinsville.

The USGS said the earthquake was also 15.4 miles north northwest of Irmo and 24.3 miles north northwest of Columbia.

The first earthquake this week hit on Sunday.

