SC town hit with second earthquake this week

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a second earthquake has been reported in the Jenkinsville, South Carolina this week.

According to the USGS, the 1.6 magnitude quake hit at 5:56 a.m. on Tuesday. It had a depth of 5 kilometers and was 2.7 miles northeast of Jenkinsville.

The USGS said the earthquake was also 15.4 miles north northwest of Irmo and 24.3 miles north northwest of Columbia.

The first earthquake this week hit on Sunday.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Triumph names new head coach

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.