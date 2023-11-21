SCHP: Driver dies in hospital following crash on I-85 in Greer

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has passed away following a crash along the interstate in Spartanburg County on Monday.

According to troopers, around 9:50 p.m., a car and a tractor trailer were both heading north on I-85 in Greer when the tractor trailer stopped in the roadway.

Officials said the car ran into the back of the tractor trailer, causing the driver to be sent to the hospital with injuries. Sadly, the driver of the car passed away. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

At this time, the driver of the car has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for further details.

