Spartanburg improving West Main corridor, hoping to attract development

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is working to create a gateway into downtown. Last week, city leaders got a first look at design ideas for the West Main corridor project.

″All of our gateways could use a little bit of work but this one is in the most need,” said Christopher George, the city Communications Manager.

Pretty soon sparkle city will have a new Morgan Square, baseball stadium and planetarium, but the road to get there is underwhelming.

“That gateway is primed for development, especially with the baseball stadium and their projects coming,” said George.

Right now, the West Main corridor doesn’t have much, a Family Dollar, car dealership, blighted buildings and open lots which the city soon hopes to fill. First up, they’re making improvements to the road itself.

“Really improving the way that people can move down that stretch of road and also, we’re hoping that paves the way for some increased development,” he said.

In addition to more than 10 crosswalks, they plan to add protected bike lanes, new medians, street parking, improve sidewalks and narrow the road from 4 lanes to 2 lanes. Phase one work begins early next year.

