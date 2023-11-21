TRAFFIC: Crash on I-85 near exit 54 in Greenville causing slow down

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are working to clear a crash that is causing a slow down on I-85 in Greenville.

Officials said the crash is located on the southbound side near exit 54 or the Pelham Road exit.

As of 6:45 a.m., the right lane is blocked.

