TRAFFIC: Crash on I-85 near exit 54 in Greenville causing slow down

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are working to clear a crash that is causing a slow down on I-85 in Greenville.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Officials said the crash is located on the southbound side near exit 54 or the Pelham Road exit.

As of 6:45 a.m., the right lane is blocked.

Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.

Crash on I-85 near exit 54 in Greenville causing slow down(WHNS)

