Tropical Grille breaks ground on new location in Greer

Tropical Grille operates more than a dozen locations in the Carolinas.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Grille announced they recently broke ground on a new restaurant in the Greer area.

The restaurant announced the new location in a post shared to social media Monday.

Officials didn’t say exactly when the new Tropical Grille will open. However, they did specify that it is expected to open sometime in 2024.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

