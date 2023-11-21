Upstate man and dog killed, murder suspect in custody

Brandon Crocker
Brandon Crocker(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after a man and a dog were killed on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a shooting reported around 12:40 a.m. on Mount Olive Road in Cowpens. When they arrived on scene, deputies said they found a man who had been shot multiple times, a woman who witnessed the shooting, and the suspect, 28-year-old Brandon Tyler Crocker.

First responders rendered aid to the victim and he was transported to the hospital but later died. His name has not yet been released.

According to arrest warrants, Crocker shot the victim with a shotgun and also killed a dog belonging to the victim.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, but Crocker is the son of the witness and she had a prior relationship with the victim, according to deputies.

Crocker is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and ill treatment of animals. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he awaits a bond arraignment hearing.

