Appeal denied for Upstate man who killed grandmother

Decota Brown is serving a prison sentence for the murder of his grandmother in Seneca in 2019.
Decota Brown is serving a prison sentence for the murder of his grandmother in Seneca in 2019.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of an Upstate man responsible for a “burglary gone bad” that killed his grandmother.

Decota Brown and Hunter Hunnicutt broke into a home on Maple Avenue in Seneca in 2019. Investigators said the pair intended to burglarize the home but at some point made contact with 73-year-old Geraldine Castle and shot her multiple times.

Castle, who was Brown’s grandmother, died at the hospital from her injuries.

At the time, the Seneca Police Department said it didn’t appear the killing was planned but instead a “residential burglary gone bad.”

Brown was convicted of murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a three-day trial. He asked for a mistrial, saying statements made by the Seneca police chief during testimony were improper.

The chief reportedly bolstered another witness’s testimony by saying he was able to corroborate almost everything the witness said. South Carolina law says a witness cannot comment on the veracity of another witness’s testimony.

The Court of Appeals agreed some statements were improper but said they were not significant enough to warrant a mistrial.

Records from the S.C. Department of Corrections show Brown has faced multiple disciplinary violations while in prison including possession of a weapon, possession of a cell phone and threatening to harm an employee. He will not be eligible for release until 2086.

Hunnicutt was sentenced to 7 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. He is eligible for release in 2025.

Hunter Hunnicutt
Hunter Hunnicutt(SC Dept. of Corrections)

