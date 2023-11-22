Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping charges.

Jeffery Hill, 34, is the son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Hill Tuesday after an investigation with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

An arrest warrant alleges Hill misused his position as technology director to listen to a conversation between two victims on July 20, 2023. Phone records confirmed the call was recorded by an IP address linked to Hill’s computer.

The warrant states the victims were unaware the call was being recorded and had not consented to be recorded.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the investigation was through the office’s Public Integrity Unit.

The unit works with the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate cases of alleged public corruption, officer-involved shootings and use of force issues.

Jail records show Hill was given a $20,000 bond.

