Colleton County clerk of court’s son charged with wiretapping

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The son of the woman who oversaw Alex Murdaugh’s infamous six-week double murder trial is now facing wiretapping charges.

State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Jeffrey Colton Hill, son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill, on Tuesday, according to warrants.

The warrants say Jeffrey was the Colleton County information technology director and on or around July 20, 2023 he misused his position to listen to the conversation of two people, whose names were redacted from the report.

Investigators obtained Jeffrey’s phone records and confirmed the conversation between the two unnamed people was recorded by the IP address assigned to Jeffrey’s computer, according to arrest paperwork.

The warrants say neither of the people involved in the conversation know Jeffrey was recording them.

