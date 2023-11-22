Colleton County clerk of court’s son charged with wiretapping

Jeffrey Hill
Jeffrey Hill(Colleton County Detention Center)
By Grace Runkel
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The son of the woman who oversaw Alex Murdaugh’s infamous six-week double murder trial is now facing wiretapping charges.

State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Jeffrey Colton Hill, son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill, on Tuesday, according to warrants.

The warrants say Jeffrey was the Colleton County information technology director and on or around July 20, 2023 he misused his position to listen to the conversation of two people, whose names were redacted from the report.

Investigators obtained Jeffrey’s phone records and confirmed the conversation between the two unnamed people was recorded by the IP address assigned to Jeffrey’s computer, according to arrest paperwork.

The warrants say neither of the people involved in the conversation know Jeffrey was recording them.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies in hospital following crash on I-85 in Greer
SC town hit with second earthquake this week
Brandon Crocker
Coroner identifies man killed along with dog in Spartanburg Co.
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life’: Sheriff says ‘miracle’ saved deputy shot in head
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Crew member falls overboard at Australia Sail Grand Prix
Crew member falls overboard at Australia Sail Grand Prix
Upstate children win big in National Gingerbread House Competition
Upstate children win big in National Gingerbread House Competition
Outstanding Youth Awards
Outstanding Youth Awards
Thanksgiving tradition: The Hot Brown
Thanksgiving tradition: The Hot Brown