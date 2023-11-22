Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old from Pickens County

Olivia Chadwick
Olivia Chadwick(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Olivia Chadwick, a 16-year-old who recently ran away.

Deputies said Chadwick was last seen at her house on November 21, 2023.

Deputies described Chadwick as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Chadwick is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (864)-898-2449 or (864) 898-5500.

