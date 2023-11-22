ELECTION RESULTS: Local elections decided by runoff races

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Results are coming in after polls closed for runoff elections in the Upstate.

Multiple races in the Upstate went to a runoff following Election Day earlier this month.

Among the races being decided on Tuesday is the runoff for Easley Mayor. The race for Easley mayor is down to two candidates. Incumbent Butch Womack is running for reelection against Lisa Talbert. Womack is looking for a second term, while Talbert is hoping to enter politics to improve the city.

The following races are also coming down to a runoff. Those interested can follow the results from all of the races live here.

Central Pacolet Town Council - Susan Bennett defeated Stacy Vrooman to take a seat on the Central Pacolet’s town council.

Simpsonville City Council - Ward 1: Chad ORear is facing off against Erin Medlin for a seat on Simpsonville’s city council.

Pickens City Council - Floyd Rogers, Allie Winter and Morrell Stokes are battling over two open seats on Pickens’s city council.

Central Town Council - Joe Moss is running against Doug Barry for a seat on Central’s town council.

Central Town Council (Unexpired Term) - Robert Griffin is going up against Bryan Schaupp for an unexpired term on Central’s town council.

