Grocery stores open Thanksgiving Day 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s always a reason to do some last-minute grocery shopping for a holiday and here are some stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day this year.

These stores are scheduled to be open, but be sure to note that many are operating on specified holiday hours.

The Fresh Market - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter - 7a.m. to 2p.m.

Ingles - 6 to11 p.m.

Food Lion - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprout’s - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy - Twenty-four-hour CVS stores will stay open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours for other stores may vary depending on location.

Walgreens - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Please note store hours may vary by location.

Walmart, Publix, Target and Trader Joe’s will be closed for Thanksgiving.

