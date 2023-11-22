Laurens PD looking for ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in shooting at night club

The Laurens Police Department said one suspect is in custody while another is on the run following a late-night shooting at a night club on Tuesday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said one suspect is in custody while another is on the run following a late-night shooting at a night club on Tuesday.

According to the department, just before midnight, officers were called to reports of gunfire at the Topic Lounge, located on West Main Street, where an altercation escalated. The altercation led to an armed assault on the crowded venue.

Police said Kion Osha Ligon, along with an accomplice, fired shots from a car in the direction of the night club, resulting in charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The department said at the time of the incident, Ligon was out on bond for two counts of attempted murder for an unrelated incident that occurred in February of this year. He is also currently awaiting trial for a conspiracy charge in relation to a murder in 2021.

Ligon was successfully taken into custody without incident, however, officials said a second suspect related to this incident remains at large.

The second suspect, 27-year-old Malcolm Jamar Fuller, is described as six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. The photo pictured in this article is an older photo meaning Fuller’s appearance is said to have changed. He now has a full throat tattoo with “LA” in the center.

Fuller is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or Detective Sgt. Sellers at bsellers@cityoflaurenssc.com or 864-681-2351.

