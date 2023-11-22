Man dies one week following house fire in Pendleton

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man died Monday night from injuries he recently suffered during a house fire in Pendleton.

Officials said the fire occurred at a house along Mays Street just before 5:00 p.m. on November 13.

According to officials, the victim was flown to JMS Burn Center following the fire. However, he passed away from his injuries on November 20 at 6:05 p.m. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Tony Glenn from Pendleton.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating the fire with the Anderson County Fire Department. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life’: Sheriff says ‘miracle’ saved deputy shot in head
Driver dies in hospital following crash on I-85 in Greer
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Brandon Crocker
Coroner identifies man killed along with dog in Spartanburg Co.
SC town hit with second earthquake this week

Latest News

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Local elections decided by runoff races
Baptist association pushes for judicial reform
South Carolina Baptist Convention joins push for judicial reform
Incumbent Butch Womack is running for reelection against Lisa Talbert.
Easley mayor runoff
Palmetto Bowl Mascots Predict Game
Palmetto Bowl Mascots Predict Game