Man dies one week following house fire in Pendleton

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man died Monday night from injuries he recently suffered during a house fire in Pendleton.

Officials said the fire occurred at a house along Mays Street just before 5:00 p.m. on November 13.

According to officials, the victim was flown to JMS Burn Center following the fire. However, he passed away from his injuries on November 20 at 6:05 p.m. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Tony Glenn from Pendleton.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating the fire with the Anderson County Fire Department. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

