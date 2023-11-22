NWS: Tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night

It happened off Leeds Road and Breeland Drive.
A tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARLISLE, S.C. (WBTV) - A weak tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado began at 8:46 p.m. and ended within a minute. It happened off Leeds Road and Breeland Drive.

Officials say the brief vortex split a tree and downed a few limbs. No injuries were reported.

The NWS estimated wind speeds peaked at 75 mph, and the storm traveled ten yards.

Great weather ahead for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Spotty showers for holiday travel with a dry Thanksgiving
Foggy start, shower possible later with a sunnier Thanksgiving
