NWS: Tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night

CARLISLE, S.C. (WBTV) - A weak tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado began at 8:46 p.m. and ended within a minute. It happened off Leeds Road and Breeland Drive.

Officials say the brief vortex split a tree and downed a few limbs. No injuries were reported.

The NWS estimated wind speeds peaked at 75 mph, and the storm traveled ten yards.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.