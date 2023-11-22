Coroner: Construction workers find body in creek bed in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after a body was found near a creek bed in Greenville Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner, a group of construction workers arrived to 110 Forest Street for work and discovered the body.

The Greenville Police Department is on scene investigating.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MROE NEWS: Second gunman sentenced for drug-fueled shooting at GSP airport

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.