Coroner: Construction workers find body in creek bed in Greenville

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after a body was found near a creek bed in Greenville Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner, a group of construction workers arrived to 110 Forest Street for work and discovered the body.

The Greenville Police Department is on scene investigating.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MROE NEWS: Second gunman sentenced for drug-fueled shooting at GSP airport

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies in hospital following crash on I-85 in Greer
SC town hit with second earthquake this week
Brandon Crocker
Coroner identifies man killed along with dog in Spartanburg Co.
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life’: Sheriff says ‘miracle’ saved deputy shot in head
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family says deputy shot in line of duty on ventilator, making ‘slow progress’

Latest News

Decota Brown is serving a prison sentence for the murder of his grandmother in Seneca in 2019.
Appeal denied for Upstate man who killed grandmother
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving Day 2023
Kendrick Naveed Corbin
Second gunman sentenced for drug-fueled shooting at GSP airport
Laurens PD looking for ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in shooting at night club
Laurens PD looking for ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in shooting at night club