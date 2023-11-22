Overnight sensation Oliver Anthony to play at Carolina Country Music Fest

Oliver Anthony will be playing at the Carolina Country Music Fest next year.
Oliver Anthony will be playing at the Carolina Country Music Fest next year.(Carolina Music Fest)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After going viral overnight, country music sensation Oliver Anthony is taking his talents to the Grand Strand.

Anthony will be playing at the Carolina Country Music Fest next year.

“Currently screaming ‘livin’ in the new world…' Please welcome this old soul, Oliver Anthony, to the Coors Light Main Stage,” a news release from the festival read.

Anthony gained notoriety earlier this year with his song “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

The festival will take place in June of next year.

Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Parker McCollum and Old Dominion are set to headline the music fest.

