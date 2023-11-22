Palmetto Bowl 2023: What you should know

Fans are urged to plan accordingly for crowds, traffic
A spokesperson with USC Athletics told WIS that said the decision on whether fans will be in the stadium, the schedule, and other logistics changes "by the hour."((Source: WIS))
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fans are eagerly anticipating the 2023 Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, November 25. Kickoff for The Palmetto Bowl is set for 7:39 p.m. and there are some things you should know before heading to Williams-Brice Stadium.

The University of South Carolina’s Athletic Department urges fans to plan accordingly, as it is anticipated that there will be additional traffic congestion in the area for Saturday’s game, starting at 6 p.m.

Parking lots around the stadium will open early at 1:30 p.m. to allow more time for fans to get to their parking spot. Gamecock Walk will begin around 5:30 p.m. Stadium gates will open at their regular times.

Gamecock Park, Woodstock, Armory, LMC Fair Park lots are all sold out. Game day parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $40 (credit card only) in The State Newspaper lot, located at 1401 Shop Rd.

You can see full Know Before You Go tips here.

