PHOTOS: Greenwood recreation center celebrates grand opening with new pickleball courts, clinics

The six pickleball courts are the first addition to the new Wilbanks Recreation Complex.
The Wilbanks Recreation Complex opened six new pickleball courts Wednesday. The complex is looking to update its baseball and softball fields as well
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County officials hosted a grand opening ceremony and beginner’s pickleball clinic on Wednesday, November 22 at the Wilbanks Recreation Complex.

The six pickleball courts are the first addition to the new Wilbanks Recreation Complex, funded by the Capital Project Sales Tax. The pickleball courts and resurfaced tennis courts are the first phase of renovations at the Wilbanks Recreation Complex. The complex will also feature updated baseball and softball fields; batting cages; two synthetic turf soccer/football fields; a grass regulation-size grass soccer/football field; grass practice fields; disc golf; and an inclusive playground.

Completed renovations will also include new concession and restroom facilities when renovations are completed.

