Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (CORBAN GARCIA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (AP) - A small plane crashed and burned Tuesday on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas, killing the pilot and causing a nearby car to catch fire, but nobody on the ground was injured, authorities said.

The single-engine Mooney M20, with just the pilot aboard, went down at about 6 p.m. north of Air Park-Dallas Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in a parking space next to a nail salon and diner just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

The crash caused a parked car to catch fire, but nobody was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police confirmed the pilot died at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was taking off or trying to land at the small suburban airport, which has a single runway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies in hospital following crash on I-85 in Greer
Brandon Crocker
Coroner identifies man killed along with dog in Spartanburg Co.
SC town hit with second earthquake this week
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life’: Sheriff says ‘miracle’ saved deputy shot in head
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family says deputy shot in line of duty on ventilator, making ‘slow progress’

Latest News

Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce-for-hostages deal announced that would pause Gaza fighting, bring more aid
Baptist association pushes for judicial reform
South Carolina Baptist Convention joins calls for judicial reform in SC
Upstate man back from fighting in Israel
Upstate man back with family after fighting in Israel
Teen reported missing in Buncombe County
Teen reported missing in Buncombe County
Winners declared in Simpsonville, Pickens, Central, and Central Pacolet races
Winners declared in Simpsonville, Pickens, Central, and Central Pacolet races