Salvation Army of Greenville to serve free Thanksgiving community meal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the season of giving, and The Salvation Army of Greenville is relying on your generosity to help them serve those in need.

“We see the hardships of our folks, and then we see how we can alleviate a little bit of that, and if this week that means the Thanksgiving meal, then that’s what we’re going to do,” said Lauren Stephens, the Director of Social Services.

Stephens says all 85 beds are full this week. They’ve seen more people seeking shelter from the weather and people seeking community for the holiday.

“We try to make it as close to what other people would have experienced in their own homes,” she said.

Of course, the dining hall isn’t home, but just like your dining table, it’ll be a space to give thanks on Thursday.

“There’s a little bit more decorations in the room, there’s obviously more stuff on the plate and new faces serving it, we do have a lot of volunteer opportunities,” explained Stephens.

Stephens says donations and volunteers increase this time of year but need has no season. The money you drop in the red kettle can help provide services months from now. Even after the kettles are gone, the need still remains the same.

“We feel it in June or when we hand you know, a landlord a rent check in August that keeps a family of four or five stably housed,” she said.

You can donate anytime on the Salvation Army of Greenville website. And if you need a meal—you’re welcome to join them Thursday at 2pm, 417 Rutherford St., Greenville.

