Second gunman sentenced for drug-fueled shooting at GSP airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney’s Office said the second of two men whose attempt to rob marijuana traffickers led to a gun battle at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison.

According to officials, 21-year-old Kendrick Naveed Corbin of Columbia was sentenced 231 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and possessing and discharging a firearm. Corbin’s co-defendant, Dequadry Kendrick Razor, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the robbery and shooting in September.

The attorney’s office said evidence presented in court showed that on Jan. 25, 2022, two drug traffickers flew into GSP from Los Angeles carrying approximately 50 pounds of marijuana in two suitcases. The traffickers exited the terminal with the marijuana, where they were picked up by two associates in a Dodge Challenger. Unbeknownst to them, Razor and Corbin were sitting in a car outside the terminal, waiting to rob them.

After the suitcases were loaded into the trunk of the Challenger, officials said the traffickers pulled into a parking garage across from the terminal, where they planned to transfer some of the marijuana into another vehicle. As they began to get out of the car, Razor and Corbin rushed in with guns drawn, and a gunfight broke out. One of the traffickers was shot, and Razor and Corbin fled without the suitcases, as the traffickers returned fire. Multiple vehicles parked in the garage were struck in the crossfire.

The wounded trafficker was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, but ultimately survived. The driver of the Challenger, Jaondre Collier, chased Corbin and Razor to the exit of the garage opening fire again. Razor and Corbin were able to exit the garage and fled back to Columbia.

The attorney’s office said the FBI identified Corbin as the second shooter in the GSP robbery, and he was federally indicted. On Jan. 3, 2023, investigators learned that Corbin was once again headed to GSP, and the FBI and local law enforcement responded to the airport to arrest him. They found Corbin and another man, Anthony Brown, sitting outside the terminal, and both were armed. Officers also arrested Maurice Deon Bynum, who had just flown into GSP from California and was attempting to load a suitcase full of marijuana into the vehicle Corbin was driving. Brown and Bynum were also recently sentenced to prison terms for their roles in the conspiracy.

