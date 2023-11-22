Spotty showers for holiday travel with a dry Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Majority of the rain has moved out, but we could still see a few showers Wednesday. Drier and cooler weather settles in for Thanksgiving and through the holiday weekend.

If you held off on holiday travel until Wednesday, it’s a much nicer day for you! The frontal system is heading east keeping rain the forecast for those of you traveling toward the coast. But areas to the west and north are looking much drier. There is a small chance for a lingering shower across our area mainly through the higher elevations and the Upstate into the afternoon. But anything we see is light and passes by quickly so it won’t slow you down. Highs are in the upper 50s to low 60s to the Upstate and the low 50s in the mountains. It’s also breezy

Looking good for much of the U.S. (Fox Carolina)

Highs are in the upper 50s to low 60s to the Upstate and the low 50s in the mountains. It's also breezy with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph throughout the day making it feel a little cooler.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool (Fox Carolina)

Thanksgiving looks beautiful, with seasonably cool conditions and mostly sunny skies. It is chilly in the morning for all you turkey trotters with lows in the 30s. But temperatures warm to highs in the upper 50s to around 60 by the afternoon.

Beautiful weather in store (Fox Carolina)

Black Friday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures are in the mid 30s to the low 40s for all the early shoppers with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Saturday is a cool a breezy day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds gust to 25 mph, especially in the Upstate. Sunday morning is chilly in the 30s but the afternoon is a little warmer in the mid 50s. And we are dry all weekend long.

Cool, partly cloudy and dry (Fox Carolina)

If you’re heading to the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, bundle up. It’s dry but chilly with temperatures in the 40s by kick-off.

Chilly and dry (Fox Carolina)

