Suspect in custody following armed robbery at Greenville Co. bank

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Bank of America in Greenville County.

Deputies said they responded to the Bank of America along Wade Hampton Boulevard at around 2:52 p.m. after someone reported the robbery.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody. They added that no injuries were reported following the incident.

Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

