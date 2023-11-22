Suspect in custody following armed robbery at Greenville Co. bank

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Bank of America in Greenville County.

Deputies said they responded to the Bank of America along Wade Hampton Boulevard at around 2:52 p.m. after someone reported the robbery.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody. They added that no injuries were reported following the incident.

