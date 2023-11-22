TRAFFIC: Flipped car blocks traffic highway in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash along a busy highway in Powdersville.

A car flipped along Highway 123 near Old Pendleton Road.

As of 12 p.m., the left lane is blocked while crews work to clear the crash.

Stay tuned for further updates.

