Two charged after dispute results in $80,000 worth of property damage in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were recently charged after a fight ended with $80,000 worth of property being damaged.

Deputies said they worked with school resource offices to investigate the dispute that resulted in the property damage. They added that during the investigation, deputies responded to multiple civil disturbances in the Swannanoa Community.

According to deputies, following the investigation, 33-year-old Hallie Evans and 37-year-old Jason Cordell were taken into custody and each charged with Child Abuse (Non-Assaultive), Contributing to the Delinquency of a juvenile, Injury to Personal Property, and Misdemeanor Conspiracy.

Deputies didn’t release any information regarding the dispute of the property damage. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

