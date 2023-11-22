Upstate man back with family after fighting in Israel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man is now back with his family six weeks after going to Israel to join his reserve unit in the Israel Defense Forces.

Just a couple of days after the Hamas terrorist attack, Mike Rosenblit flew from Greenville to Israel to join his reserve unit on the country’s northern border.

“I wasn’t surprised because I know Mike, and he loves Israel,” said Mike’s Wife, Michal Rosenblit.

Rosenblit is in Greenville on a short leave after being stationed on the Israel and Lebanon border in an active combat zone as part of a reserve unit of about 100 troops.

“The country is unified, morale is high among the troops, and I think it’s pretty clear to everyone that this is one of those good-evil battles that everyone wants to see it through,” said Mike.

While Mike was in Israel, Michal was with their three children, who are all six years and younger, in Greenville.

“The six weeks he wasn’t here, everything all the time like I felt like something was missing,” said Michal.

“When you’re there, you’re doing your thing, so you’re focused on your mission, but there’s always those quiet moments when things quiet down, and you’re kind of with your own thoughts, and then I would kind of fantasize about getting back, hugging my kids and stuff,” said Mike.

Despite the difficulties of being apart, the Rosenblit’s say it needed to be done.

“For me, it’s like the most important thing that our army, which Mike is a part of, will do whatever it can to make sure this country stays a Jewish country,” said Michal.

The family is moving to Israel in a couple of weeks, and Mike says he will return to his reserve unit after they get settled in.

“I hope that at the end of the day, people will see that this conflict is a conflict against Western values of democracy, freedom against values that just don’t fit with that,” he said.

A fundraiser has been started to help Mike’s company purchase new combat helmets.

