AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old in Harnett County, North Carolina.

According to officials, the child, Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman, is believed to be with her father, Dyatsy Oneal Coleman, who were last seen on 181 Cocateil Lane in Dunn, NC. The pair is believed to be heading to the Newton Grove, Faison and Clinton area.

Rayilee is described as two feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with butterflies and flowers, blue tights and black and white Hey Dude sneakers. She has a mole on her right arm pit.

Officials said 37-year-old Dyatsy is six foot one and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve thermal, blue jeans, black, white and red Fila sneakers, and a blue zip up coat. His left or right thumb has a scar due to surgery on an extra finger at birth.

The car that the pair is in is a 2009 champagne Nissan Murano with a license plate that reads: KHS6596. It has blacked out rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (910) 893-9111, or call 911 or* HP.

