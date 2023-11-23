Deputies capture shooting suspects in basement following chase in Anderson Co.

Demasio Hull-Burriss
Demasio Hull-Burriss(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two shooting suspects were recently taken into custody following a chase through the area.

Deputies said the situation began when officers from the Anderson Police Department reported that they were looking for two suspects who allegedly shot into houses on B Street.

According to deputies, they spotted the suspects’ car and tried to pull them over. However, the suspects refused to stop and led deputies on a chase that ended near Forest Hill Drive, where the suspects took off on foot.

Deputies stated that they searched the area and eventually found the suspects hiding behind a large pile of clothes in the basement of a nearby house. Deputies added that they confiscated multiple weapons from the suspects, including an AK-style pistol.

The suspects, a juvenile and Demasio Hull-Burriss, were taken into custody following the incident. Burriss was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and failure to stop for blue lights. Burriss is also facing charges from the Police Department.

