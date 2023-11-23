Deputies looking for man who went missing in Greer Thanksgiving morning

Matthew Lane Smith
Matthew Lane Smith(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen leaving his home in Greer on Thanksgiving day.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Matthew Lane Smith was last seen at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday leaving his home on Taylor Road.

Smith is described as five foot nine and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black and white hoodie with purple pants. Smith has distinctive “stay gold” tattoos across his hands.

The sheriff’s office said before leaving home, Smith made concerning statements indicating intentions of self-harm and was possibly armed with a knife.

Anyone with information on where Smith might be is asked to call 911.

