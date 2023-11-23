Gaffney’s Zakary’s Coffee Shop serves more than 800 Thanksgiving meals

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a coffee shop with a cause. Wednesday was a busy day at Zakary’s Coffee, but latte’s weren’t on the menu. Zakary’s served more than 800 free Thanksgiving plates to hospital workers, the homeless and anyone in the community who needed it.

“We get a lot of people who are underprivileged, who need assistance and I help them out as much as I can on a day-to-day basis but I know that there is a need in this community,” said Zakary Sampson, the coffee shop owner.

Sampson opened his coffee shop in downtown Gaffney in 2019. After noticing a need in his community, last year he served a big free Thanksgiving dinner and this year, he did it again.

“It’s so hard right now, it’s so hard to pay for anything, not to mention food,” he said.

820 plates served—through delivery, take out or having a seat at the table. Single mother Chastity Crocker said she felt blessed to receive a meal for her and her son.

“I ask God everyday for strength and comfort and the prices of the Thanksgiving meal, I couldn’t afford it,” she said. “I know Zak, he’s a good man and everything he’s cool guy. If I don’t have the money he’ll ask what kind of coffee I want, I’ll tell him and if I had the money if I don’t have the money he does it anyway.”

Sampson says serving this meal falls in line with his mission of creating a safe and welcoming space for everyone.

“I have cerebral palsy so I enjoy coming out where coffee meets kindness and not feeling any different,” said Logan Hopper,

Hopper enjoyed eating the free meal while sitting at the table alongside a close friend and the community on Wednesday.

“Sometimes we don’t realize how much we take for granted. Sometimes you look at the population out here in the community and you see wow I really am blessed even in the midst of my struggles,” she said.

After days of prep and hours of cooking, Sampson says it’s worth it. Because giving is the name of the season and the purpose of this shop.

“That’s why I do what I do. I do it because I’m giving back all of the support that has been given to me,” he said.

