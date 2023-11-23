Greer Fire Department welcomes nearly dozen babies to family

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 23, 2023
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department has welcomed nearly a dozen new babies to the family.

The city of Greer said the firefighters had nine babies total over the last year.

“We take recruiting very seriously at the Greer Fire Department,” the city said.

