Greer Fire Department welcomes nearly dozen babies to family
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department has welcomed nearly a dozen new babies to the family.
The city of Greer said the firefighters had nine babies total over the last year.
“We take recruiting very seriously at the Greer Fire Department,” the city said.
