Household divided yet united over Clemson-South Carolina rivalry

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It started in 1896, but the Clemson-South Carolina football rivalry still unites and separates families to this day. Before the Palmetto Bowl this Saturday, FOX Carolina spoke with a couple living in a house divided in Greenville.

“If it was up to me, it’s definitely a Gamecocks household,” Evan Myers said.

“Tigers!” his girlfriend Summer Freeman shouted.

When asked if they cheer for the other’s team when they’re not playing their own team, both responded, “absolutely not.”

Evan and Summer live in a house divided. Summer is a lifelong Tigers fan, and Evan is a lifelong Gamecocks fan. He has a Gamecock tattoo on his chest to prove it.

“My mother actually would always tell me that ‘you’ve got a heart of gold son, and that’s going to be one of your greatest attributes in life,’” Evans said. “I love my Gamecocks a lot, and I’ve always stayed true to them, so I figured I’d put it close to my heart.”

As a symbol of her team, Summer cherishes a Clemson blanket. It was draped over her father’s casket at his funeral.

“It wrapped around my dad, so now it wraps around me,” Summer said. “Kind of like him giving me a hug, in a way. It’s like the closest my dad can be to me, in spirit.”

In 2013, Summer buried her father, Ed Henderson Jr., in a Clemson polo, and the family put a Tiger paw on his headstone. She hasn’t been able to watch Clemson football since.

FOX Carolina asked her why she could no longer turn on the TV to watch the Tigers.

“I don’t want to cry,” Summer said.

“It would be happy tears,” Evan said.

“It wouldn’t be sad tears at all. It would be happy tears,” Summer said. “It would be happy memories. I just miss him.”

While Summer flipped through a family photo album, she said her father owned hundreds of Clemson clothing items.

“He’s got Clemson on there, Clemson there, and there’s orange right there,” she said.

But with the support of the new man in her life, Summer has decided to watch this year’s Palmetto Bowl.

“She likes this team. I don’t like that team, but I love her,” Evan said. “So you might have to give in a little bit, so to speak. That’s why my back is touching the Clemson blanket right now. Haha. That’s my compromise.”

It’s a compromise Evan’s making to stay out of the dog house the first time he watches Clemson-Carolina with his girlfriend.

“Definitely, there’s going to be some choice words and some bad language,” Summer said. “But a lot of laughs and an, ‘I told you so at the end.’”

“We’ll see on gameday,” Evan said while laughing.

Evan and Summer will be united on the couch in their house divided for the rivalry game Saturday night.

They both predict close wins for their team but said no matter how the game goes, it’ll end with a kiss and congratulations. Although they’re rooting for different teams, they said their first Palmetto Bowl experience together will only bring them closer.

