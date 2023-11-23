Laurens man accused of sexually abusing children faces nearly 60 charges

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man accused of sexually abusing children is facing nearly 60 charges following an investigation into Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Officers began investigating after they received a call reporting that a child younger than 11 was being abused by the suspect, 31-year-old Justin Jones.

According to officers, Jones was already wanted for burglary from an unrelated situation, so they took him into custody and continued to look into the report.

Officers stated that following their investigation, Jones was charged with 28 counts of production of child Pornography and 30 counts of possession of child pornography. They added that a detective who specializes in Criminal Sexual Conduct is continuing to investigate the case.

“The commitment of the Laurens Police Department is to thoroughly investigate and prosecute individuals involved in heinous crimes,” said Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell in a statement. “The department remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of the Laurens community. I want to emphasize that crimes against minors are met with zero tolerance, and the Laurens Police Department will exhaust all resources to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Jones was denied bond during a hearing on November 21.

