North Carolina Forest Service lifts burn ban for 30 counties

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Forest Service announced that they lifted a burn ban impacting 30 counties at 5:00 p.m. on November 22.

Officials said the ban prohibited all open burning outside the 100-foot area surrounding an occupied residence.

According to officials, they issued the first ban on November 5 and later expanded it to more counties on November 8.

“While recent rainfall has decreased fire danger and provided some relief from persistent dry conditions, I can’t stress enough how important it is for the public to be careful, ready and responsible when burning outdoors,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Almost all wildfires in this state are human-caused, which means most wildfires in this state are preventable. Do your part. Check for restrictions before burning. Get a valid permit. Check the weather, and never leave any outdoor fire unattended.”

Officials stated that the following counties were under the ban Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey.

More news: Nearly 2000 acre fire in Haywood County almost contained following rainfall

