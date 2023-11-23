One dead following single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person passed away Wednesday night following a crash near Fountain Inn.

Officials said the crash happened along North Woods Drive near Fairview Street at around 7:30 p.m.

According to officials, the driver passed away following the crash.

Officials haven’t identified the victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Laurens County man accused of sexually abusing children
Suspect identified in Greenville County bank robbery
The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping...
Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge
Gaffney’s Zakary’s Coffee Shop serves more than 800 Thanksgiving meals
