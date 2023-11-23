One dead following single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person passed away Wednesday night following a crash near Fountain Inn.

Officials said the crash happened along North Woods Drive near Fairview Street at around 7:30 p.m.

According to officials, the driver passed away following the crash.

Officials haven’t identified the victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

