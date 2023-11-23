Pleasant Thankgiving ahead with a cool holiday weekend

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest on your Thanksgiving Day forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are in for a dry stretch of weather for the holiday weekend with seasonably cool temperatures settling in.

Thanksgiving looks beautiful, mild conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warm to highs in the upper 50s to around 60 by the afternoon so you are good to go to play a game of family football or even hang around the fire pit this afternoon.

Dry and chilly
Dry and chilly(Fox Carolina)

Black Friday starts off a little warmer than Thursday did thanks to cloud cover building in overnight. Temperatures are in the mid 30s to the low 40s for all the early shoppers with temperatures climbing to the mid 50s to around 60 by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cool and dry
Cool and dry(Fox Carolina)

We are still behind on rainfall, even after the good soaking we saw on Tuesday. This fall has been one of the driest on record.

We still need rain, even after the soaking last Tuesday
We still need rain, even after the soaking last Tuesday(Fox Carolina)

Saturday is a cool a breezy day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds gust to 25 mph, especially in the Upstate. If you’re heading to the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, bundle up. It’s dry but chilly with temperatures in the 40s by kick-off.

Dry and chilly
Dry and chilly(Fox Carolina)

Sunday is a big travel day, and right now it looks like we could see some minor delays across the east coast as another rain system moves in. We could even see some winter weather toward the northeast.

Trouble spots in the southeast and toward the Great Lakes
Trouble spots in the southeast and toward the Great Lakes(Fox Carolina)

Locally we’ll have a chance for a few showers on Sunday, but no washout expected since the air will be pretty dry. We should start next week with pleasant temperatures.

A few showers possible late day
A few showers possible late day(Fox Carolina)
A nice start to the week as many head back to work.
A nice start to the week as many head back to work.(Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Construction workers find body in creek bed in Greenville
Coroner identifies body found in creek bed in Greenville
Dai'vion Jimel Delay
Armed robber caught after fleeing bank in taxi, Greenville Co. deputies say
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving Day 2023
TRAFFIC: Flipped car blocks traffic in Greenville County
TRAFFIC: Flipped car blocks traffic highway in Greenville County

Latest News

Weather looking great for Thanksgiving, staying dry the next few days
Weather looking great for Thanksgiving, staying dry the next few days
Beautiful weather in store
Pleasant Thanksgiving in store
Great weather ahead for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Great weather ahead for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
A tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Chester County Tuesday night