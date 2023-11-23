Pleasant Thankgiving ahead with a cool holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are in for a dry stretch of weather for the holiday weekend with seasonably cool temperatures settling in.

Thanksgiving looks beautiful, mild conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warm to highs in the upper 50s to around 60 by the afternoon so you are good to go to play a game of family football or even hang around the fire pit this afternoon.

Dry and chilly (Fox Carolina)

Black Friday starts off a little warmer than Thursday did thanks to cloud cover building in overnight. Temperatures are in the mid 30s to the low 40s for all the early shoppers with temperatures climbing to the mid 50s to around 60 by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cool and dry (Fox Carolina)

We are still behind on rainfall, even after the good soaking we saw on Tuesday. This fall has been one of the driest on record.

We still need rain, even after the soaking last Tuesday (Fox Carolina)

Saturday is a cool a breezy day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds gust to 25 mph, especially in the Upstate. If you’re heading to the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, bundle up. It’s dry but chilly with temperatures in the 40s by kick-off.

Dry and chilly (Fox Carolina)

Sunday is a big travel day, and right now it looks like we could see some minor delays across the east coast as another rain system moves in. We could even see some winter weather toward the northeast.

Trouble spots in the southeast and toward the Great Lakes (Fox Carolina)

Locally we’ll have a chance for a few showers on Sunday, but no washout expected since the air will be pretty dry. We should start next week with pleasant temperatures.

A few showers possible late day (Fox Carolina)

A nice start to the week as many head back to work. (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.