Chilly start for Black Friday, but staying dry

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are in for a dry stretch of weather for the holiday weekend with seasonably cool temperatures settling in.

Black Friday is shaping up a lot like Thanksgiving with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s to low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is on tap as a cold front moves through the are and there is a small chance for a spotty shower, mainly for the early part of the day.

Mild with a mix of sun and clouds (Fox Carolina)

More dry weather is ahead for the weekend, until we possibly get a few showers on Sunday night. We are still behind on rainfall, even after the good soaking we saw on Tuesday. This fall has been one of the driest on record.

We still need rain, even after the soaking last Tuesday (Fox Carolina)

Saturday is a cool a breezy day with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds gust to 25 mph, especially in the Upstate. That means it could feel like the 40s and 30s for much of the day. If you’re heading to the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, bundle up. It’s dry but chilly with temperatures in the 40s by kick-off.

Dry and chilly (Fox Carolina)

Sunday is a big travel day, and right now it looks like we could see some minor delays across the east coast as another rain system moves in. We could even see some winter weather toward the northeast.

Trouble spots in the southeast and toward the Great Lakes (Fox Carolina)

Locally we’ll have a chance for a few showers on Sunday, but no washout expected since the air will be pretty dry. As of now it looks like the majority of light showers will move in toward sunset and after on Sunday. We should start next week with pleasant temperatures.

A few showers possible late day (Fox Carolina)

A nice start to the week as many head back to work. (Fox Carolina)

