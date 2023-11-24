City of Easley holds annual Christmas Tree lighting

The city of Easley holds the annual Christmas Tree lighting outside City Hall
The city of Easley holds the annual Christmas Tree lighting outside City Hall(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Easley is getting into the holiday spirit with the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Friday night.

The kickoff to a Small Town Christmas featured a free ornament per family, free cookies, Christmas singer, a message form Pastor Dean, and Santa.

A family admires the Christmas Tree outside Easley City Hall
A family admires the Christmas Tree outside Easley City Hall(FOX Carolina)

Over the next month, the city will have several other events including sleigh rides, a holiday market and more.

For more information and the schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in crash
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash in Fountain Inn
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving Day 2023
Matthew Lane Smith
Deputies looking for man who went missing in Greer Thanksgiving morning
Construction workers find body in creek bed in Greenville
Coroner identifies body found in creek bed in Greenville
Shooting in Minot
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head after altercation

Latest News

Laurens Police investigating after three goats killed at Upstate farm
Fire crews on scene at a used car dealership on Easley Highway
Fire crews responding to Upstate used car dealership
Black Friday forecast update
Black Friday shopping forecast update
Fire
Officials open areas due to less activity of the Black Bear Fire