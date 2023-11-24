City of Easley holds annual Christmas Tree lighting
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Easley is getting into the holiday spirit with the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Friday night.
The kickoff to a Small Town Christmas featured a free ornament per family, free cookies, Christmas singer, a message form Pastor Dean, and Santa.
Over the next month, the city will have several other events including sleigh rides, a holiday market and more.
