Deputies looking for teen who ran away from home in Pickens

Olivia Danielle Chadwick
Olivia Danielle Chadwick(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is a looking for a 16-year-old who ran away from home.

According to deputies, Olivia Danielle Chadwick was last seen at her home in Pickens on Nov. 21.

Chadwick is described as five foot eight and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reed Kent at 864-898-2449 or 864-898-5500.

MORE NEWS: Greer restaurant owner serves free meals on Thanksgiving

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in crash
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash in Fountain Inn
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving Day 2023
Matthew Lane Smith
Deputies looking for man who went missing in Greer Thanksgiving morning
Construction workers find body in creek bed in Greenville
Coroner identifies body found in creek bed in Greenville
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old in NC

Latest News

Local chef gives back to community
Local chef offers free Thanksgiving meals
Greer restaurant owner serves free meals on Thanksgiving
Greer restaurant owner serves free meals on Thanksgiving
The holiday shopping season begins soon
What time stores open on Black Friday
Restaurant gives out free meals
Restaurant gives out free meals