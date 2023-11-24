Deputies looking for teen who ran away from home in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is a looking for a 16-year-old who ran away from home.

According to deputies, Olivia Danielle Chadwick was last seen at her home in Pickens on Nov. 21.

Chadwick is described as five foot eight and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reed Kent at 864-898-2449 or 864-898-5500.

