Deputies searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Thanksgiving.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Hendrix Alan McCormick was last seen around Darby Lane wearing a black hoodie and cargo pants.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.
