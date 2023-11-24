Fire crews responding to Upstate used car dealership

Fire crews on scene at a used car dealership on Easley Highway
Fire crews on scene at a used car dealership on Easley Highway(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews with the West Pelzer Fire Department responded to Reasonable Rides on Easley Highway Friday afternoon.

FOX Carolina crews on the scene saw crews working to put out a car fire in the lot.

There is no word yet on any potential injuries or extent of damage.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX Carolina for the latest information.

