Greer restaurant owner serves free meals on Thanksgiving

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While many of us sat around the table with family, a restaurant in Greer was working to make sure no one went hungry on Thanksgiving. Crate Restaurant and Bar served hundreds of free meals to the community.

Jacquette Ginyard, the Crate Restaurant and Bar owner says serving on Thanksgiving is a tradition.

“My grandmother would make us two or three days before prep food, take it to the Salvation Army or the local women’s shelter, and we would have to take it there and serve the community,” said Ginyard.

It’s a tradition she’s continued the last 16 years through her own restaurants.

“So it’s just kind of something that’s just been instilled in me and I love doing it,” she said.

For the second year, she offered free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who came by Crate Restaurant and Bar. Serving dressing, turkey, collard greens and more. She partnered with Greer Relief, a non-profit aimed at eliminating poverty. She also got help cooking from other business owners.

“When people are down, having a tough time, food just brings something out of people and especially during this time of year,” said Julio Vidal, who owns the Empanada Shack food truck.

Serving more than 100 meals takes a lot of preparation, but they say handing over the full plates makes it all worth it.

“It’s rough out here a lot of people are suffering, like people are being laid off and you just never know where you’re going to be,” said Ginyard.

