Man found dead with gunshot wound to head after altercation

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a restaurant parking lot early Friday morning, according to Henderson Police.

Police said they were called to Orchard Bar & Grill at Henderson Crossing in reference to a disturbance involving gunshots at around 2:36 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man, dead on the ground in the parking lot.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Elijah Edward Timmons III.

During a preliminary investigation, officers said they discovered Timmons was engaged in an altercation with a suspect before he was shot. They also found a gun that is believed to belong to Timmons.

At this time, no suspect has been arrested.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call police at 828-697-3025.

