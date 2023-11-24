Officials investigating house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took place on Thanksgiving day.

The department said the fire at a home along Pinewood Drive was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and fire showing from the front and rear of the home.

Officials said crews were able to extinguish the fire by 8:26 p.m. and conducted a search of the home where they found the building was occupied.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

This fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

