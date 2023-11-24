Officials investigating house fire in Greer

Officials investigating house fire in Greer
Officials investigating house fire in Greer(Greer Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took place on Thanksgiving day.

The department said the fire at a home along Pinewood Drive was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and fire showing from the front and rear of the home.

Officials said crews were able to extinguish the fire by 8:26 p.m. and conducted a search of the home where they found the building was occupied.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

This fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for teen who ran away from home in Pickens

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in crash
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash in Fountain Inn
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving Day 2023
Matthew Lane Smith
Deputies looking for man who went missing in Greer Thanksgiving morning
Construction workers find body in creek bed in Greenville
Coroner identifies body found in creek bed in Greenville
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old in NC

Latest News

Shooting in Minot
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head after altercation
Black Friday steals & deals
Black Friday steals & deals
House divided by Palmetto Bowl
House divided by Palmetto Bowl
What time stores open on Black Friday
What time stores open on Black Friday