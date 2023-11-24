Officials investigating house fire in Greer
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took place on Thanksgiving day.
The department said the fire at a home along Pinewood Drive was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and fire showing from the front and rear of the home.
Officials said crews were able to extinguish the fire by 8:26 p.m. and conducted a search of the home where they found the building was occupied.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
This fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
