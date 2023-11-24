Officials open roads due to less activity of the Black Bear Fire

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Forests in North Carolina officials said due to reduced fire activity and increased containment of the Black Bear Fire they are reducing closure areas.

The fire is located on the Appalachian Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest in Haywood County.

According to officials, Brown Gap Road will remain closed for firefighter safety as crews continue to work in the area.

However, the rest of the closure is open. More information regarding the closures can be found here.

Forest visitors are reminded to drive with caution when in the area near the fire due to firefighter personnel and traffic in the area.

Below are a few tips for those visitors the areas:

Know Before You Go - Prevent wildfires by knowing how to safely use outdoor equipment & vehicles, and by being aware of any fire restrictions in place that may affect activities like campfires and barbecues.

Plan and Prepare - Carrying tools to extinguish a flame could prevent a random spark from becoming a catastrophic wildfire. Download apps or seek & save local information resources.

Learn How to Respond – Wildfires can change your plans. If you see a fire, report it by calling 911. Follow posted signage or notifications. Give firefighters space & know that fires are no-drone zones.

Respect Fire - From fireworks to camp stoves, understand the potentially explosive nature of your toys or tools before playing with fire. Use existing fire rings, and make sure your campfire is out completely & cold to the touch prior to leaving or sleeping.

Build a Safe & Inclusive Outdoors - Understand and be aware of how activities may affect others & our natural environment. We can work together to keep our communities safe through planning, preparing & practicing Leave No Trace.

Make It Better – Learn about the impacts of human & drought-caused wildfire. Remember that natural fires also play an important role in the health of our landscapes.

