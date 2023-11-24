Online safety tips for holiday shopping

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time for holiday shopping, and law enforcement officials are providing tips to keep consumers safe when shopping online.

Below are a few tips that the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office posted for online safety:

Shop only on secure websites. Look for the HTTPS or lock symbol at the top of the page.

Keep a record of all of your online purchases and monitor your bank account for activity that does not match.

When shopping online, use a secured internet connection like our home Wi-Fi. Public networks can leave your information vulnerable.

If you are not going to be home when package is delivered, consider having it sent to a secure location like your office or neighbor’s house to avoid them being stolen by porch pirates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.