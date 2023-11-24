Online safety tips for holiday shopping

online shopping betting generic
online shopping betting generic(WILX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time for holiday shopping, and law enforcement officials are providing tips to keep consumers safe when shopping online.

Below are a few tips that the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office posted for online safety:

  • Shop only on secure websites. Look for the HTTPS or lock symbol at the top of the page.
  • Keep a record of all of your online purchases and monitor your bank account for activity that does not match.
  • When shopping online, use a secured internet connection like our home Wi-Fi. Public networks can leave your information vulnerable.
  • If you are not going to be home when package is delivered, consider having it sent to a secure location like your office or neighbor’s house to avoid them being stolen by porch pirates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in crash
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash in Fountain Inn
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving Day 2023
Matthew Lane Smith
Deputies looking for man who went missing in Greer Thanksgiving morning
Construction workers find body in creek bed in Greenville
Coroner identifies body found in creek bed in Greenville
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old in NC

Latest News

Hendrix Alan McCormick
Deputies searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving
Corporal Lucas Watts
Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update
Shooting in Minot
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head after altercation
Officials investigating house fire in Greer
Officials investigating house fire in Greer